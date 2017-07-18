jetBlue to expand Mint premium experience from Jan-2018

jetBlue Airways announced (17-Jul-2017) plans to expand the Mint premium experience from Jan-2018, boosting the total number of Mint frequencies to more than 80 per day on up to 20 routes. The carrier will offer Mint on Boston-Las Vegas service from 04-Jan-2018, becoming the "only US airline" to operate regularly scheduled services featuring fully lie-flat seating on domestic routes in Las Vegas. jetBlue will likewise offer Mint on Boston-Seattle service from 15-Feb-2018 and on New York JFK-Seattle service from 15-Apr-2018. Other changes include:

Boston-San Francisco: Frequency to increase to five times daily on 27-Feb-2018;

New York JFK-Los Angeles: Frequency to increase to 11 times daily on 27-Feb-2018;

New York JFK- Sint Maarten : Frequency to increase to twice weekly from 13-Jan-2018 through Apr-2018;

Boston-Aruba: Frequency to increase to twice weekly from 17-Feb-2018 through Apr-2018;

Boston-Sint Maarten: Frequency to increase to twice weekly from 17-Feb-2018 through Apr-2018;

Mint service between both New York and Boston to Aruba will operate daily the week of President's Day holiday between 15-Feb-2018 and 26-Feb-2017. All Mint services use A321 aircraft. [more - original PR]