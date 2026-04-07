Jet2.com partners with Airbourne Colours for lightweight paint application

Jet2.com partnered (02-Apr-2026) with Airbourne Colours to apply lightweight paint to its existing fleet, as well as new A321neo aircraft being delivered to the carrier. The company has applied the paint to more than 80 aircraft thus far, with the entire fleet projected to be completed by 2030. The pain is manufactured by AkzoNobel and provides fuel savings due to a weight reduction of more than 20kg per aircraft. [more - original PR]