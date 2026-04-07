Jet2.com partners with Airbourne Colours for lightweight paint application
Jet2.com partnered (02-Apr-2026) with Airbourne Colours to apply lightweight paint to its existing fleet, as well as new A321neo aircraft being delivered to the carrier. The company has applied the paint to more than 80 aircraft thus far, with the entire fleet projected to be completed by 2030. The pain is manufactured by AkzoNobel and provides fuel savings due to a weight reduction of more than 20kg per aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jet2.com’s sustainability programme also included introducing A321neo aircraft and completing a two-year retrofit of split-scimitar winglets on 74 Boeing 737-800NGs, targeting annual carbon reductions of more than 28,000 tonnes.1 2 Jet2.com also reported progress electrifying its owned ground service equipment, including reaching 100% electric operation at Newcastle and targeting a 99% emissions reduction from owned GSE by 2035.3 4 Elsewhere, easyJet trialled and rolled out lower-weight paint systems, with fleet completion targeted for 2030.5 6