easyJet to introduce Kestrel seating on new aircraft orders from 2028

easyJet announced (23-Mar-2026) plans to install Mirus Aircraft Seating's Kestrel seats to its new aircraft deliveries from 2028. The LCC will be the first carrier to receive the seats on new A320neo and A321neo equipment across 237 aircraft orders. The seat is more than 20% lighter than seats in existing use, offering up to two inches of additional legroom and helping to deliver savings of 40,000 tonnes of CO2 p/a. The announcement forms part of easyJet's ongoing range of initiatives to maximise efficiencies and combine marginal gains into broader emissions reduction, including fleet renewal, sharklet upgrades on A320ceo aircraft, taxi management optimisation and lighter paints. [more - original PR]