6-Jan-2025 12:56 PM

easyJet becomes first airline to trial Mankiewicz Coatings' lower-weight paint system

easyJet announced (03-Jan-2025) it became the first airline globally to trial a new lower-weight paint system from Mankiewicz Coatings, which is estimated to provide fuel savings of up to 1296 tonnes and 4095 tonnes of CO2e once rolled out fleet-wide. The new paint has been applied to 38 easyJet aircraft thus far, with the roll out to be implemented gradually and completed by 2030. The solution forms part of a series of actions the LCC is taking to reduce aircraft weight, which combined with fleet renewal, operational efficiencies and airspace modernisation aim to reduce its operational impact. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

easyJet has been engaged in numerous sustainability initiatives, including a collaboration with Airbus to stimulate sustainable aviation fuel production through a business travel solution trial, aiming to reduce emissions1. It also deployed a fleet of electric vans to save 54 tonnes of CO2 annually as part of its ongoing fleet renewal programme2. Additionally, easyJet completed a fleetwide retrofit with Descent Profile Optimisation software to improve fuel efficiency and reduce noise3.

