easyJet becomes first airline to trial Mankiewicz Coatings' lower-weight paint system

easyJet announced (03-Jan-2025) it became the first airline globally to trial a new lower-weight paint system from Mankiewicz Coatings, which is estimated to provide fuel savings of up to 1296 tonnes and 4095 tonnes of CO2e once rolled out fleet-wide. The new paint has been applied to 38 easyJet aircraft thus far, with the roll out to be implemented gradually and completed by 2030. The solution forms part of a series of actions the LCC is taking to reduce aircraft weight, which combined with fleet renewal, operational efficiencies and airspace modernisation aim to reduce its operational impact. [more - original PR]