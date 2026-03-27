Jet2.com launches base operations from London Gatwick

Jet2.com scheduled multiple London Gatwick route launches around the base start-up, including Malaga from 23-Mar-2026 and Malta from 02-Apr-2026, both using A321neo equipment.1 2 For winter 2026/27, it previously outlined a 24-destination programme and announced new services such as Agadir, La Palma and Madeira, plus short ski-season routes including Vienna and Geneva.3 CEO Steve Heapy said the late sales launch required investment to establish and fill aircraft in the first couple of years.4