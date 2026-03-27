Jet2.com launches base operations from London Gatwick
Jet2.com launched (26-Mar-2026) London Gatwick-Tenerife service, the first of the carrier's flights and package holidays from London Gatwick. London Gatwick becomes the airline's 14th UK base. The carrier's summer schedule from London Gatwick for 2026 features 29 destinations, with Jet2.com to operate with six based aircraft including five A321neos. The carrier's winter schedule for 2026/27 includes 23 destinations from London Gatwick. [more - original PR - Jet2.com] [more - original PR - London Gatwick Airport]
Background ✨
Jet2.com scheduled multiple London Gatwick route launches around the base start-up, including Malaga from 23-Mar-2026 and Malta from 02-Apr-2026, both using A321neo equipment.1 2 For winter 2026/27, it previously outlined a 24-destination programme and announced new services such as Agadir, La Palma and Madeira, plus short ski-season routes including Vienna and Geneva.3 CEO Steve Heapy said the late sales launch required investment to establish and fill aircraft in the first couple of years.4