Jet2.com experiences 1000% increase in bookings as UK looks to ease restrictions

Jet2.com extended (26-Feb-2021) its savings promotion until 31-Mar-2021 due to bookings increasing by 1000%. The increase in bookings was attributed to UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a global travel taskforce would put forward a report on how to return to international travel. Jet2.com data shows that summer 2021 bookings have increased for destinations across the board including mainland Spain, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Italy and Portugal. [more - original PR]