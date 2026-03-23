23-Mar-2026 11:47 AM
Jazeera Airways commences service to Sonhag via Al Qaisumah
Jazeera Airways commenced (22-Mar-2026) services connecting Kuwait to Sohag via Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC temporarily shifted operations to Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport in Saudi Arabia, effective from 11-Mar-2026, following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport for safety reasons. Sohag is the sixth destination in Egypt Jazeera Airways connects via Al Qaisumah, following Alexandria, Cairo International, Cairo Sphinx, Asyut and Luxor. [more - original PR]