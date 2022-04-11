11-Apr-2022 11:34 AM
Japan and Australia sign technical arrangement on aviation maintenance
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) announced (08-Apr-2022) Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) and Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) signed a technical arrangement on aviation maintenance on 25-Mar-2022. The arrangement grants reciprocal acceptance of approvals for MRO of aircraft equipment and components between JCAB and CASA, effective from 24-May-2022. Australia is the third country to conclude a technical arrangement on aviation maintenance with Japan, following Canada and Singapore. Japan MLITT aims to secure similar agreements with the US and EU. [more - original PR - Japanese]