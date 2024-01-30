30-Jan-2024 2:20 PM
Japan Airlines to commence deployment of A350-1000 on services to Dallas and London in 2024
Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (29-Jan-2024) plans to commence deployment of A350-1000 equipment on Tokyo Haneda-Dallas Fort Worth and Tokyo Haneda-London Heathrow services in 2024. As previously reported by CAPA, JAL took delivery of its first and second A350-1000s (JA01WJ, MSN 610 and JA02WJ, MSN 628) in Dec-2023 and commenced deployment of A350-1000 equipment on twice daily Tokyo Haneda-New York JFK service on 24-Jan-2024, replacing Boeing 777-300 equipment on select frequencies. JAL's A350-1000s are configured with 239 seats, comprising six first class seats, 54 business, 24 premium economy and 155 economy. [more - original PR]