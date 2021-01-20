20-Jan-2021 8:56 AM
Japan Airlines Group to readjust domestic network among subsidiaries in FY2021
Japan Airlines Group announced (19-Jan-2021) the following changes to its domestic network for its subsidiaries for FY2021:
- Services between Tokyo Haneda and Miyako, Ishigaki, Kumejima will operate under the JL code instead of the NU code operated by Japan Transocean Air. Based on seasonal demand, services between Tokyo Haneda-Miyako and Tokyo Haneda-Ishigaki will feature aircraft with larger seating capacity;
- Japan Transocean Air will operate seasonal services between Osaka Kansai-Miyako, Nagoya Chubu-Miyako, and Nagoya Chubu-Ishigaki during peak travel periods;
- Hokkaido Air System will launch seasonal services during the 2021 summer season between Sapporo Okadama-Okushiri and plans to maintain three times weekly service between Sapporo Okadama-Memanbetsu;
- Japan Air Commuter will increase frequency between Kagoshima-Yakushima, Tokunoshima and Okinoerabu during peak travel periods. [more - original PR]