26-Nov-2024 2:41 PM
Japan Airlines and IndiGo to commence codeshare services in Dec-2024
Japan Airlines (JAL) and IndiGo announced (25-Nov-2024) plans to commence codeshare services on 16-Dec-2024. IndiGo will codeshare on JAL's services connecting Tokyo Haneda Airport, Tokyo Narita Airport and Osaka Kansai International Airport to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and connecting Haneda and Narita to Singapore. JAL will codeshare on IndiGo's services connecting Delhi and Bengaluru to 18 domestic destinations in India, enabling connections from JAL's Tokyo Haneda-Delhi and Tokyo Narita-Bengaluru services. [more - original PR]