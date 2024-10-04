Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia sign joint business agreement

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Garuda Indonesia signed (03-Oct-2024) a joint business agreement, after Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) approved JAL's antitrust immunity application. JAL president and group CEO Mitsuko Tottori stated: "We expect to launch this joint business relationship in the second quarter of 2025 to provide additional travel benefits for our mutual customers". As previously reported by CAPA, the two airlines commenced codeshare services in Oct-2018. [more - original PR]