Loading
17-Apr-2018 1:25 PM

Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport capacity to increase to 100m pax in 2025

Indonesia's Minister for Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi issued (15-Apr-2018) a target for Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to increase handling capacity from the current 63 million passengers p/a to 100 million p/a by 2025. The IDR2.6 trillion (USD189 million) infrastructure upgrades would see an increase in movements from 81 to 114 per hour, he said, which would be facilitated by a new runway and accompanying taxiway. PT Angkasa Pura II president director Muhammad Awaluddin expects the new runway to enter operation in Jul-2019, while confirming work on the taxiway commenced in Dec-2017 and is 10% completed. The third runway would be construct on 216ha of land, of which AP II had acquired 115ha. The acquisition of the remaining 101ha was expected to be completed in Sep-2018 [more - original PR - Indonesian

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More