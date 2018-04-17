Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport capacity to increase to 100m pax in 2025

Indonesia's Minister for Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi issued (15-Apr-2018) a target for Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to increase handling capacity from the current 63 million passengers p/a to 100 million p/a by 2025. The IDR2.6 trillion (USD189 million) infrastructure upgrades would see an increase in movements from 81 to 114 per hour, he said, which would be facilitated by a new runway and accompanying taxiway. PT Angkasa Pura II president director Muhammad Awaluddin expects the new runway to enter operation in Jul-2019, while confirming work on the taxiway commenced in Dec-2017 and is 10% completed. The third runway would be construct on 216ha of land, of which AP II had acquired 115ha. The acquisition of the remaining 101ha was expected to be completed in Sep-2018 [more - original PR - Indonesian]

