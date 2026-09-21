21-Sep-2026 3:31 PM
JAC Dominican Republic signs agreements with ITA Airways, Air France and Air Caraibes
Junta de Aviación Civil (JAC Dominican Republic) signed (18-Sep-2026) agreements with Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways), Air France and Air Caraibes to support new and expanded services to the Dominican Republic. ITA Airways will launch weekly Rome-Santo Domingo service from 30-Nov-2026, increasing to twice weekly from Dec-2026. Air France will increase Paris-Punta Cana frequency to three times weekly from 30-Nov-2026, operating until 01-May-2027. Air Caraibes will operate services from Paris Orly Airport to Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Samana. JAC Dominican Republic reported 112,056 tourists from France arrived in the first eight months of 2026, up 14.3% year-on-year. [more - original PR - Spanish]