Italian aviation unions confirm plans for four hour general strike on 18-Jun-2021

Filt-Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and the Ugl Trasporto Aereo unions confirmed (12-Jun-2021) Italian air transport workers will undertake a general strike from 13:00 to 17:00 on 18-Jun-2021. The industrial action is being conducted "in defence of" workers at Alitalia and Air Italy, as well as for the national aviation industry in general. In addition, the unions are protesting the delay at the launch of ITA, as well as adjustments to its launch needed by European competition authorities. [more - original PR - Italian]