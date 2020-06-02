Italian airports projected to lose 33m pax over just two months

Assaeroporti reported (01-Jun-2020) Italian airports are projected to lose 16 million passengers in Apr-2020 and 17 million in May-2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Assaeroporti president Fabrizio Palenzona said the result is the "worst drop ever" and that thousands of jobs are in danger due to the crisis. The organisation urged the Italian government to ensure a competitive market guaranteeing the mobility of passengers and goods, arguing aviation is "crucial for Italy's socio-economic recovery". [more - original PR - Italian]