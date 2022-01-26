26-Jan-2022 10:45 AM
ITA and airBaltic announce codeshare agreement
Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) and airBaltic announced (25-Jan-2022) a codeshare agreement, providing network connections between Italy and Latvia, effective 02-Feb-2022. ITA will codeshare on airBaltic services between Italy and Latvia, including services from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa to Riga. Air Baltic will codeshare on selected ITA services from Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme, Turin, Trieste and Venice during the current winter schedule, as well as from Bologna, Florence, Naples and Verona from summer 2022. [more - original PR]