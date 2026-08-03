3-Aug-2026 4:56 PM
ITA Airways plans long haul fleet upgrade and South America expansion
ITA Airways reported (28-Jul-2026) plans to strengthen its South America strategy and shift the majority of its intercontinental fleet from A330-900s to A350-900s in the 2030s. ITA Airways CEO and general manager Joerg Eberhart stated the airline is considering additional destinations in South America, including Lima and Santiago de Chile. Mr Eberhart added: "Mexico City might represent an opportunity, although operations are more challenging due to the airport's high altitude". [more - Aviation Week]