ITA Airways and United Airlines enter codeshare agreement
ITA Airways entered (09-Sep-2025) a new codeshare agreement with United Airlines, effective for travel from 15-Sep-2025. The agreement covers US destinations served by United and Italian and international destinations served by ITA. The agreement is expected to support ITA Airways' network expansion strategy, which is focused on long haul connections and intercontinental destinations from Rome Fiumicino Airport. The partnership will enable passengers of both airlines to earn and redeem points in the Volare and MileagePlus frequent flyer programmes. Members of both loyalty programmes will be able to access lounges depending on their tier. ITA plans to continue its integration with Lufthansa Group and join Star Alliance in 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The US Department of Transportation approved the codeshare agreement, allowing ITA Airways and United Airlines to codeshare on trans-Atlantic routes and onward domestic US and intra-European connections from major hubs, including Chicago, San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Los Angeles, with reciprocal codesharing on each other's operated services between Italy, the US, and beyond1.