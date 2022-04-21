Istanbul Airport to host Routes World 2023

Istanbul Airport announced (20-Apr-2022) it will host Routes World 2023, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Promotion of the Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Turkish Airlines. The event will feature nearly 3000 senior executives from the global aviation industry. Routes director Steven Small said hosting the event will allow Istanbul Airport to "showcase the remarkable development opportunities it can provide to foreign airline companies". Airport CEO Kadri Samsunlu said: "We look forward to strengthening iGA Istanbul Airport's position as a worldwide hub and demonstrating our country's enormous potential with this important meeting, which will highlight Istanbul's history, culture, hidden gems, and potential to be a focal point for international tourists". [more - original PR]