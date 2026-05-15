Iridium to acquire full ownership of Aireon
Iridium Communications entered (14-May-2026) a definitive agreement to acquire full ownership of Aireon. Iridium will acquire the remaining 61% of equity interests of Aireon from NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair for approximately USD366.7 million. The transaction is targeted to close in early Jul-2026. The acquisition will combine Aireon's surveillance and data services, including GPS jamming and spoofing detection, with Iridium's global satcom network and positioning, navigation and timing services. The Aireon system operates on the Iridium satellite constellation. NAV CANADA and NATS will sign extended data services agreements through to 2035 and beyond, with provisions for continued cooperative development of space based VHF communications and other new capabilities. Iridium CEO Matt Desch commented: "Bringing Aireon fully inside Iridium better positions us to build what's needed to support the future of aviation, including more innovations like the future introduction of space-based VHF communications". [more - original PR - Iridium] [more - original PR - NAV CANADA] [more - Aviation Week]