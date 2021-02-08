Ireland's Government announces Regional Airports Programme for 2021-2025

Ireland's Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton announced (04-Feb-2021) the publication of a new Regional Airports Programme for the period 2021 to 2025. The programme, which is underpinned by Project Ireland 2040, provides a framework for supporting airports that deliver international connectivity to their regions. Its focus is to assist Irish airports that handle less than one million passengers p/a to maintain regulatory compliance in the areas of safety and security. In 2021, Donegal Airport, Kerry Airport and Ireland West Airport will be eligible to apply for funding under the programme, which has a budget of EUR21.3 million in 2021. The programme provides both capital and operational support to airports and provides funding for contracted daily services under an existing Public Service Obligation. The Department of Transport is also engaging with the European Commission to advance further schemes, in line with the package of supports for Irish aviation that were announced by the government in Nov-2020. [more - original PR]