Ireland West Airport can 'look forward with optimism': chairman

Ireland West Airport chairman Arthur French stated (06-Jan-2022) "The continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airport's business is evident" in 2021. Mr French said the airport "can look forward with optimism following the recent positive route announcements by Ryanair and also the return to the airport of Aer Lingus". Ryanair commenced new services to both Edinburgh and Manchester in Sep-2021 and announced in Dec-2021 the launch of a new service to Birmingham, which will commence in Mar-2022. Aer Lingus returned to the airport in Dec-2021, following an absence of over 20 months. [more - original PR]