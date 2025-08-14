Wizz Air reveals network priorities and strategy for winter 2025/26
Following the struggles faced in growing Abu Dhabi operations and the resulting announcement on plans to exit the market from Sep-2025, Wizz Air revealed network development priorities and strategic adjustment for the near term.
Wizz Air Group will intensify its focus on core network in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as select Western European countries such as Austria, Italy and UK, after coming up against supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access in the Middle East.
