Wizz Air could use A321XLR's range to push boundaries of single aisle intercontinental travel

Wizz Air announced its first A321LXR will arrive in Mar-2025 and will join Wizz Air UK's fleet at its base in London Gatwick Airport.

The A321XLR will be deployed on a new seven hour daily London Gatwick-Jeddah service.

Wizz Air also announced plans to base one new A321XLR aircraft at Milan Malpensa Airport from Jun-2025, with the aircraft to be deployed on new Milan-Abu Dhabi service from 02-Jun-2025.

Wizz Air is anticipating the delivery of eight A321XLR aircraft in 2025, of a total of 47 on order.