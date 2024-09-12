Wizz Air could use A321XLR's range to push boundaries of single aisle intercontinental travel
Wizz Air announced its first A321LXR will arrive in Mar-2025 and will join Wizz Air UK's fleet at its base in London Gatwick Airport.
The A321XLR will be deployed on a new seven hour daily London Gatwick-Jeddah service.
Wizz Air also announced plans to base one new A321XLR aircraft at Milan Malpensa Airport from Jun-2025, with the aircraft to be deployed on new Milan-Abu Dhabi service from 02-Jun-2025.
Wizz Air is anticipating the delivery of eight A321XLR aircraft in 2025, of a total of 47 on order.
