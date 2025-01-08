Three key trends for aviation in 2025: Safety, supply chain and sustainability
The recent tragic events in Kazakhstan and South Korea have propelled safety back into the spotlight for the global airline industry.
Supply chain constraints remain a major impediment to airlines' ability to meet growing travel demand and modernise their fleets.
The path of fuel prices will be one of the most significant factors in determining airlines' financial performance in 2025, and the availability and cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will shape the industry's path towards its net zero goal.
