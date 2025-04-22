The White Lotus propels Koh Samui into global spotlight; follows Hawaii and Sicily
Thailand's Koh Samui Island is set to see a spike in tourism interest as the setting of The White Lotus' third season.
The HBO show is a cultural phenomenon and has previously seen audiences flock to the locations it films at, with Hawaii and Sicily, the settings of two previous seasons, also witnessing a tourism surge.
