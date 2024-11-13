The UK start-up anomaly: Could 2025 see the operational launch of two brave business models?
The UK is host to two very different start-up carriers targeting their respective operational launches in 2025.
Global Airlines is an A380 operator seeking to operate trans-Atlantic services and offer an enhanced passenger experience.
Ecojet aims to become the world's first electric airline by retrofitting a fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft with hydrogen-electric powertrains.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.