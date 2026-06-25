The latest developments in the Qatar Airways - Virgin Australia partnership
The latest developments in the Qatar Airways - Virgin Australia partnership point to a relationship that remains strategically important, but has just been stress-tested by external disruption.
Latest developments:
- Virgin Australia's Qatar-operated Australia-Doha services were suspended in early Apr-2026 until at least mid Jun-2026 due to the security situation in the Middle East.
- Virgin Australia later said the Doha operation, run via a wet lease with Qatar Airways, minimised balance sheet and earnings risk, and was therefore not financially material to the group during the suspension.
- The partnership has since moved back into recovery mode, with Virgin Australia's Melbourne-Doha service resuming on 15-Jun-2026, operated by Qatar Airways.
- Separately, Qatar Airways Group stated in its FY2026 highlights that it had launched a JV with Virgin Australia, signalling that the relationship is broadening beyond a simple codeshare or wet-lease arrangement.
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