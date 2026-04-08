8-Apr-2026 11:26 AM
Virgin Australia confirms suspension of Qatar Airways-operated services to and from Doha
Virgin Australia confirmed (02-Apr-2026) the suspension of all Virgin services operated by Qatar Airways between Australia and Doha until at least 15-Jun-2026, owing to "the ongoing security situation in the Middle East". Qatar Airways is gradually increasing services to and from Doha through dedicated flight corridors established in coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]