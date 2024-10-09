Swedish aviation realignment: SAS and BRA partnership to reshape domestic travel

In Sep-2024, SAS and BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines announced a seven year wet lease partnership, effective from Jan-2025. BRA will operate aircraft for SAS on domestic routes in Sweden, supporting the expansion of the SAS domestic operation from Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The collaboration aims to enhance Sweden's air connectivity and bolster Arlanda as a central hub for domestic and international travel. As part of this transition, BRA will discontinue scheduled flights from Stockholm Bromma Airport by the end of 2024, focusing on contract flights.

While stakeholders view this as an opportunity for Arlanda's growth, concerns have been raised about potential risks to regional airports and the impact on Swedish domestic aviation amid post-pandemic recovery challenges.