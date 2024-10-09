Swedish aviation realignment: SAS and BRA partnership to reshape domestic travel
In Sep-2024, SAS and BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines announced a seven year wet lease partnership, effective from Jan-2025. BRA will operate aircraft for SAS on domestic routes in Sweden, supporting the expansion of the SAS domestic operation from Stockholm Arlanda Airport.
The collaboration aims to enhance Sweden's air connectivity and bolster Arlanda as a central hub for domestic and international travel. As part of this transition, BRA will discontinue scheduled flights from Stockholm Bromma Airport by the end of 2024, focusing on contract flights.
While stakeholders view this as an opportunity for Arlanda's growth, concerns have been raised about potential risks to regional airports and the impact on Swedish domestic aviation amid post-pandemic recovery challenges.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.