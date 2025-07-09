Sun PhuQuoc Airways - a new resort airline competing for market share in Vietnam
Vietnam is preparing to welcome a sixth airline after the Ministry of Construction granted an air transport license to Sun PhuQuoc Airways.
The proposed airline intends to adopt a hub-and-spoke route model.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways will position Phu Quoc International Airport as its hub, operating charter services to major cities in Vietnam and Asia Pacific, including Japan, South Korea and China.
