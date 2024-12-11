New leaders emerge in Europe-China market as competition reduces
As carriers from across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America reduced activity in China in 2024, new leaders emerged in the market.
Aeroflot became the leading foreign carrier operating to China out of Europe by frequency and seats in 2024 and that will continue into 1Q2025 based on advanced published schedules.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.