More countries may need to follow US SAF funding approach as Neste sales fall short of expectations
Despite more than tripling its sales of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in 3Q2024, Neste reported that sales were "slower than anticipated".
However, the company expects growth in demand for renewable fuels in late 2024 and 2025 and remains bullish on the long term outlook for SAF.
The US has established itself as the clear leader in public funding for biofuels and other countries may need to adopt similar approaches to support SAF demand.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.