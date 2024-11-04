More countries may need to follow US SAF funding approach as Neste sales fall short of expectations

Despite more than tripling its sales of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in 3Q2024, Neste reported that sales were "slower than anticipated".

However, the company expects growth in demand for renewable fuels in late 2024 and 2025 and remains bullish on the long term outlook for SAF.

The US has established itself as the clear leader in public funding for biofuels and other countries may need to adopt similar approaches to support SAF demand.