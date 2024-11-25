Major MROs pour billions into preparing for future demand

In recent months, MRO giants GE Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik and Safran Aircraft Engines each announced billions in investments to develop their global support networks and attract the personnel required to meet forecast demand.

Global aerospace supply chains remain strained and the mountain of future aircraft deliveries looms over MRO providers, which are also grappling with the challenge of sourcing enough trained staff to support their growth.

Growing their capacity to provide services for CFM International LEAP engines will be a key area of investment for all three MROs.