LATAM's resumption of Santiago-Sydney service a significant landmark for post pandemic recovery
LATAM Airlines recently resumed four times weekly nonstop Santiago-Sydney service, restoring pre-pandemic normalcy to the direct connectivity landscape between Australia and Latin America.
The service was a favourite among those wishing to travel between the regions before the COVID-19 pandemic, whether for tourism, business or visiting friends and relatives.
As one of only two direct services connecting Sydney to Latin America (the other being Qantas' Sydney-Santiago service), it was especially important for Latin Americans in Sydney, who make up about 70% of Australia's total Latin American diaspora.
