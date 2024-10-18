International tourism recovery stalls as markets remain highly varied
In its latest World Tourism Barometer report, UN Tourism revealed that international tourism recovered to 96% of the pre-pandemic level for the first seven months of 2024. The result indicates a plateauing of the international tourism rebound, with no improvement compared to the 97% recovery rate reported by the organisation for 1Q2024.
While the overall market is stalling just short of a full recovery, the results for individual countries remain highly variable, with some locations surging ahead of their 2019 figures while others lag behind.
