Gulf Air completes network review, evaluates growth in Europe, Middle East and return to USA
Gulf Air plans to expand its network by 25% by 2029 and is conducting an in-depth network review to cut non-profitable routes.
CEO Jeffrey Goh stated the carrier is seeing healthy demand in the GCC, East Asia and Central/Eastern Europe, with plans to resume service to the US by as soon as mid 2025.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.