Germany's lagging traffic levels - will country's recent election spell a more positive future?

According to Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe), the worst performing country in Europe in 2024 for passenger traffic was Germany.

While the UK and France also fared badly, with -0.1% passengers compared to 2023 and -3.0% respectively - Germany slumped to -16.6%.

None of this is 'breaking news'. The German Aviation Association (BDL) has been warning for well over a year about how the burden on aviation is reaching a dangerous "tipping point" in Germany.