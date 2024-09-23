Allegiant Air receives first 737-8 200; one year behind schedule, but remains confident in new fleet
On 09-Sep-2024, US carrier Allegiant Air took delivery of its first Boeing 737-8 200 aircraft (N811NV, MSN 68002). It is scheduled to enter service in Nov-2024.
Allegiant's initial 737-8200 aircraft will be based in Orlando, with five aircraft scheduled to operate up to 15 daily departures from Orlando Sanford and Tampa St Pete-Clearwater by mid Dec-2024.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.