Airlines start buying CORSIA credits but need government help to boost supply

The first large scale procurement event for Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) Eligible Emissions Units (EEU) was held from 28-Oct-2024 to 29-Nov-2024 with 32 airlines participating, of which 11 purchased EEUs.

These carriers can apply the EEUs for their CORSIA Phase 1 offsetting obligations for operations between 2024 and 2026.

The Government of Guyana is currently the sole supplier of EEUs, which sold at USD21.70 per tonne of CO2 as part of the fixed price offering.

Following the first event, IATA intends to run similar procurement sessions quarterly in 2025.