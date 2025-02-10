A new dawn for Middle Eastern skies: Airlines resume service as conflict de-escalates

In Dec-2024, Syria's Assad Government fell, leading to the reopening of international borders which had been restricted since 2011 amid civil war.

In addition to Syria, some airlines have resumed operating to/from Tel Aviv and nearby Beirut following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on 19-Jan-2025.

As airspace restrictions ease across the region and traffic cautiously returns, this may herald a new era for Middle Eastern aviation.