A new dawn for Middle Eastern skies: Airlines resume service as conflict de-escalates
In Dec-2024, Syria's Assad Government fell, leading to the reopening of international borders which had been restricted since 2011 amid civil war.
In addition to Syria, some airlines have resumed operating to/from Tel Aviv and nearby Beirut following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas on 19-Jan-2025.
As airspace restrictions ease across the region and traffic cautiously returns, this may herald a new era for Middle Eastern aviation.
