Ink Innovation and BAGTAG introduce digital bag tag integration for airlines
Ink Innovation and BAGTAG entered (01-Apr-2025) a partnership to make BAGTAG's electronic bag tag platform directly available to airlines using Ink's systems. All Ink customers can offer BAGTAG solutions to their staff, crew and passengers. BAGTAG is integrated into the Ink platform, enabling airlines to implement digital baggage tagging within their check-in flows. The partnership allows passengers to prepare their baggage using the BAGTAG mobile app then proceed through check-in, bag drop, security and boarding using the Ink ZERO paperless system. BAGTAG partners with airlines including Alaska Airlines, Lufthansa, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Qatar Airways and SWISS. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Brussels Airlines joined the BAGTAG platform, allowing passengers to use their smartphones for check-in and bag tagging1. Lufthansa's group airlines, including SWISS and Austrian Airlines, integrated Apple's AirTag for baggage tracing to enhance bag tracking transparency and efficiency2. Alaska Airlines released an updated electronic bag tag version with new features like easier activation and expanded operational regions, including the US, Canada and Belize3.