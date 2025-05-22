Loading
IndiGo to commence Mumbai-Manchester service in Jul-2025

IndiGo announced (21-May-2025) plans to commence three times weekly Mumbai-Manchester service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 01-Jul-2025. The route will be the LCC's first long haul international service. IndiGo will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

IndiGo's launch of Mumbai-Manchester service marked its entry into the long haul market, following its agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the wet lease of three Boeing 787-9s, which enabled it to commence operations to Europe while awaiting delivery of its own widebody aircraft from 2027 onwards1. It simultaneously announced plans for Mumbai-Amsterdam service, making both routes its initial long haul international destinations2 3.

