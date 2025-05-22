22-May-2025 11:56 AM
IndiGo to commence Mumbai-Amsterdam service in Jul-2025
IndiGo announced (21-May-2025) plans to commence three times weekly Mumbai-Amsterdam service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 02-Jul-2025. This will be the LCC's second long haul international service. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also operates the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo had previously announced plans to commence three times weekly services to both Manchester and Amsterdam in Jul-2025, which would mark its initial entry into the long haul international market, utilising wet-leased Boeing 787-9s from Norse Atlantic Airways while awaiting its own widebody deliveries from 2027 onwards1 2.