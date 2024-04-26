IndiGo places firm order for 30 A350s with purchase rights for another 70

IndiGo placed (25-Apr-2024) a firm order for 30 A350-900s, to support its long haul international network expansion plans, with purchase rights for 70 additional A350 family aircraft "for possible future needs under certain conditions". The aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and deliveries are expected to commence in 2027. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the order "marks a new chapter for IndiGo and will further shape the future of the airline and for Indian aviation at the same time". [more - original PR]