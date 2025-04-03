IndiGo 'past the peak' of AOGs but supply chain issues 'will stay for a while': Head of planning
IndiGo head of planning and revenue management Abhijit DasGupta, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, commented (26-Mar-2025) on aircraft groundings due to Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance and supply chain issues, stating IndiGo has mitigated a large part of the impact and has not missed its capacity guidance for the last two years. Mr DasGupta said the airline "managed to deliver the growth that we promised we'd deliver" through measures such as aircraft lease extensions, damp leases and efficiency gains. He said IndiGo is "past the peak" of aircraft on ground (AOG), down from approximately 70 aircraft to around 40 or 50, adding: "Every month it gets better". Mr DasGupta also commented: "Supply chain problems will not go away tomorrow, they will stay for a while", but added: "We've managed to plan our way around it".
Background ✨
IndiGo experienced a peak of over 70 grounded aircraft in 3Q2024 due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues, which impacted its cost structure and required aircraft leasing to maintain operations1. The airline anticipated a reduction in grounded aircraft numbers from the mid-seventies by early 2025, working closely with Pratt & Whitney to ensure a consistent supply of spare engines2. Compensation was secured from Pratt & Whitney for grounded aircraft, aiding capacity growth plans despite the delivery delays3.