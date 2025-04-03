IndiGo 'past the peak' of AOGs but supply chain issues 'will stay for a while': Head of planning

IndiGo head of planning and revenue management Abhijit DasGupta, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, commented (26-Mar-2025) on aircraft groundings due to Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance and supply chain issues, stating IndiGo has mitigated a large part of the impact and has not missed its capacity guidance for the last two years. Mr DasGupta said the airline "managed to deliver the growth that we promised we'd deliver" through measures such as aircraft lease extensions, damp leases and efficiency gains. He said IndiGo is "past the peak" of aircraft on ground (AOG), down from approximately 70 aircraft to around 40 or 50, adding: "Every month it gets better". Mr DasGupta also commented: "Supply chain problems will not go away tomorrow, they will stay for a while", but added: "We've managed to plan our way around it".