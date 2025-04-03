IndiGo head of planning and revenue reports high demand for premium products and loyalty scheme

IndiGo head of planning and revenue management Abhijit DasGupta, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, reported (26-Mar-2025) a lot of appetite from corporate customers and other market segments for more premium products. Mr DasGupta said the airline plans to introduce the IndiGo Stretch premium product to its largest and "thickest" markets across an initial fleet of about 45 aircraft. He stated that all of IndiGo's "super high frequency markets" will move onto the Stretch product. Mr DasGupta also reported a "very encouraging response" to IndiGo's loyalty programme, adding: "That momentum keeps going, so there's clearly interest in the Indian market for a loyalty programme".