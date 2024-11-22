IndiGo could double in size by capturing just 1% of rail and road users: VP of strategy
IndiGo VP of strategy Neha Narain, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) that the carrier would be able to "double our market size" if it were to capture 1% of ground and rail transportation users in India.
