IndiGo and China Southern Airlines sign MoU to establish a codeshare partnership
IndiGo and China Southern Airlines signed (11-Nov-2025) an MoU to establish a codeshare partnership, subject to regulatory approval. Under the proposed agreement, "China Southern Airlines will be able to offer enhanced connectivity into India while IndiGo customers will be able to connect on the China Southern Airlines' extensive network beyond Guangzhou". As previously reported by CAPA, IndiGo commenced daily Kolkata-Guangzhou service on 26-Oct-2025, marking the resumption of scheduled nonstop services connecting India and China for the first time since early 2020. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo launched daily Delhi-Guangzhou service on 10-Nov-2025, becoming the sole scheduled passenger operator on the route, and also resumed daily Kolkata-Guangzhou service from 26-Oct-2025 after a suspension since February 2020, marking the return of scheduled nonstop flights between India and China for the first time since early 20201 2 3.